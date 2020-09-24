ITHACA, N.Y.– The City of Ithaca announced that it will be closing 100 and 200 blocks of Brookfield Road, as well as the 100 and 200 blocks of Fall View Terrace on Sept. 28 for paving.
The roads will be closed to all thruway traffic until Oct. 9, while new asphalt is laid. The City has no suggested detours, but asked that drivers be mindful and prepare accordingly as they near the area.
For additional information please contact: Cliff Murphy, Supervisor of Streets (607) 272-1718 cmurphy@cityofithaca.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.