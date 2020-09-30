ITHACA, N.Y.– The Brindley Street Bridge will reopen Oct. 2. The City of Ithaca announced that it will be hosting a Brindley Street Bridge Replacement Reopening Ceremony on Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection between the bridge and West State Street.
The former Brindley Street Bridge was constructed in 1938 and showed signs of deterioration. It was unable to safely support existing traffic volumes, said the City. This existing one-lane bridge roadway and structure was left up with significant improvements to increase its viability as a safe pedestrian walkway and driveway for business North of the Cayuga Inlet.
The new Brindley Street Bridge, connecting Taber Street with the West State Street/Taughannock Boulevard intersection has been designed to provide a two-lane access, with additional accommodations for bicyclists, pedestrians, and heavy vehicles.
The City said that cost-effective techniques were utilized to minimize maintenance costs and provide a minimum 75-year design life, along with safety and mobility consistent with improvements in the new West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/West State Street corridor.
The Brindley Street Bridge Project, which first began work in the scoping & design phases in 2014, officially broke ground in March of 2019. The project included a relocation of the bridge by connecting Taber Street with the West State Street/Taughannock Boulevard intersection.
For additional information contact: Addisu Gebre, Bridge Systems Engineer, DPW (607) 274-6530
