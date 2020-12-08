As the contract tracing for the most recent positive case of COVID-19 at Boynton Middle School continues, school administration learned there is another positive case, though this person has no in-school contacts.
Due to the number of students and staff in quarantine, the school continue with remote learning throughTuesday, Dec. 15. In-person learning will resume for students Thursday, Dec. 17. Wednesdays are already remote learning days.
Remote learning for Boynton students started Dec. 3 after a staff member at the school tested positive for the virus.
