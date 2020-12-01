ITHACA, NY -- Boynton Middle School in Ithaca is going remote for at least Thursday, Dec. 3 after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19; students already learn virtually on Wednesdays. Tompkins County Health Department is currently working on contact tracing.
According to an email sent by Superintendent Luvelle Brown, the school will decide whether to stay remote after Thursday once administration learns more from the Health Department.
A portion of Brown's letter is below:
"We appreciate the sensitivity around any identifiable cases since in-person instruction has resumed. We are committed to communicating clearly and maintaining the confidentiality of individuals who test positive, as required by federal and state privacy laws. Whenever there is a confirmed case, schools must ensure information is released in a manner that does not allow persons in our school community to be identified.
"Unless the Tompkins County Health Department has contacted you, or you yourself have knowingly been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days (closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes at a time), you do not need to quarantine or get tested as per NYSDOH guidance. If you have additional questions, please contact your healthcare provider.
"If or when more cases are confirmed, the TCHD will continue to communicate with anyone who needs to be notified, and we will immediately notify our school community. Thank you for all you are doing in the midst of these circumstances. I wish you all strength and safety."
