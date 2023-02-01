Automotive manufacturer BorgWarner, one of the largest local job providers in Tompkins County for years, recently announced that they would be closing one of their plants on Warren Road near the Town of Lansing and Ithaca border in favor of moving the operation to a pre-existing facility in Mexico.
The plant closure of the plant, which has been used for valvetrain production, could cost about 280 people their jobs, according to Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler. The second plant, which specializes in chain production, will remain open for the foreseeable future.
This move comes as BorgWarner has been having difficulty competing with other valvetrain manufacturers based in countries such as China, India and Brazil that are able to produce products at a lower cost. In addition, as the automotive industry moves closer to adopting electric vehicles, there will be less of a need for valvetrain production as they are only used in internal combustion engines.
According to BorgWarner Public Relations Specialist Alexis Grimshaw, “The company has decided to consolidate the valvetrain production facility into another existing BorgWarner facility and close the valvetrain research technical center on the Ithaca, NY campus.” However, Grimshaw added that the company “plans to continue to invest in manufacturing in New York…”
BorgWarner is the third largest job provider in the County and provides roughly 1,500 jobs between the company’s two plants. According to Ithaca Area Economic Development President Heather McDaniel, BorgWarner’s decision to close the plant could impact “as much as a quarter of the employment base over the next two years.”
“Unfortunately, businesses have to make decisions that maintain their competitiveness nationally or globally…The reality is they weren’t able to keep that portion of the business competitive,” McDaniel said. “We can’t just throw money to make them profitable, they have to make some decisions.”
However, McDaniel encouraged people to look at the bright side.
“It’s negative in that there will be jobs lost, but over the long term it makes their business far more competitive.” She added that Tompkins County is “happy to have BorgWarner as one of our largest employers…and we’ll continue to work with them to help them make their business profitable here.”
According to Grimshaw, the company has already begun the process of notifying employees of the decision to close the valvetrain plant at the end of 2024 and it is “committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible” for employees impacted by the decision to close the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.