ITHACA, NY -- Parts of the Cornell University campus were evacuated on Sunday afternoon after bomb threats were received by the university. The school sent out its first alert at 2:13 p.m. on Nov. 7, urging people to evacuate and avoid the law school, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. It also asked people not to call the police unless there was an emergency.
About 45 minutes later the university sent out another alert reiterating the evacuation for the aforementioned buildings and urging people to avoid central campus. At 3:23 p.m. the university sent out its third notification, finally confirming that they had received a call about bombs being placed in the law school, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall.
Mayor Svante Myrick tweeted shortly after that multiple agencies, including Ithaca Police Department's SWAT team, were responding to the campus. Just after 4 p.m. the university sent out another alert, reporting that law enforcement was on site and investigating the bomb threat. It added that a security perimeter was in place but people should still continue to avoid central campus.
At 5:30 p.m. building sweeps were still ongoing. Two hours later the final alert was sent out announcing no credible threats were found and that it was safe to resume normal activities.
Similar threats had also been called into other Ivies. Columbia and Brown received bomb threats the same day, while Yale had received one Friday.
