ITHACA, NY -- The body of a 19-year-old man was found in the area of Ezra’s Tunnel in the Ithaca Falls Natural Area at 10:48 a.m. on May 8. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, as additional notifications are still being made.
The Ithaca Police Department is investigating the incident, but said it does not appear to be a result of a criminal act.
IPD was assisted at the scene by the Ithaca Fire Department, the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bangs Ambulance as well as Cornell University Police.
Anyone who may have been in the area of N. Willard Way and Ezra’s Tunnel between the hours of 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on May 8 is asked to contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
