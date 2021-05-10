ITHACA, NY -- The 19-year-old found dead in Ithaca Falls on May 8 was identified as Cornell student Phillip Zukowski '23. He was a sophomore in the College of Arts & Science and had transferred to Cornell from Grinnell College in the fall 2020 semester. Zukowski attended high school in Jamaica, Queens.
There is currently no other information about Zukowski's cause of death, as Ithaca Police Department continues to investigate. However, IPD did state in the initial report that there did not appear to be foul play.
Anyone who may have been in the area of N. Willard Way and Ezra’s Tunnel between the hours of 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000 or by using the anonymous tip form at www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.
"On behalf of the university, I offer my deepest condolences to Phillip’s family and friends," Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi said. "Please join me in keeping them in your thoughts as they grieve this unimaginable loss."
This is the second Cornell student death this semester, after freshman Shawn West was reported missing and subsequently found dead in a residence hall a month ago.
