Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.