ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca police officers followed a blood trail back to their own headquarters after responding to a 911 call about a person who had been stabbed. Police were dispatched at about 3:25 a.m. on June 27 to the Southern Tier AIDS Program at 314 W State St.
Officers didn’t find a victim there, but found blood on the sidewalk that led back to the police station, where they did find the victim. The victim had sustained wounds to the back and the face and experienced a significant amount of blood loss. Officers started first-aid and the victim was treated on scene by Bangs Ambulance. They were originally transported to Cayuga Medical Center, but were later med-flighted to a regional trauma center for further evaluation.
The victim was unable to provide officers with a suspect description on scene. IPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
