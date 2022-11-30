The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023.
The project has proposed to construct a new multi-use trail over the Flood Control Channel to connect non-vehicular traffic between the intersection of Cecil Malone Drive and Cherry Street on the east of the channel to the Floral Avenue Trail on the west side of the channel.
According to Tim Logue, the Director of Engineering for the City of Ithaca, “The project will begin at that intersection, and we will build a path from that side to down to the flood control channel, and then the bridge goes across the water to connect with the Floral Avenue trail on the far side,”
The need for this project is to improve infrastructure with the construction of a new Black Diamond Trail multi-use trail bridge over the Flood Control Channel. The new bridge will link the existing multi-use trail and provide a walking and biking connection over the Flood Control Channel, connecting the City's West Hill area to the Southwest commercial area and the Cherry Street industrial Park, both significant job centers in Ithaca.
The project provides a key component of the Black Diamond Trail, as planned by New York State Office of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation, and the only non-motorized crossing of the Flood Control Channel, saving a 0.75 mile walk around.
The Black Diamond Trail master plan calls for this bridge to carry the trail over the flood control channel, and then from that point the proposed trail would turn south and run down to buttermilk falls.
The project's objective is to provide a safe travel alternative for pedestrians and bicyclists through a new multi-use trail bridge crossing of the Flood Control Channel meeting the latest design standards, improving handicap accessibility, encouraging alternative modes of transportation and promoting pedestrian and bicycle activity.
According to Logue, “we just opened bids on the bridge the other day, and we're short on our budget so we have to go to the common council to try to fill the gap.”
Logue also said that 80 percent of the costs were being provided by federal grants and the City of Ithaca will only have to cover 20 percent. However, he explained that federal aid is capped at 80 percent, so if costs go up over what was written in the grant the city will have to cover the payment.
Logue continued saying, “I can tell you that four years later, a pandemic and cost of construction all over the place means that even just the superstructure of the bridge itself is nowhere near what we estimated it to cost when we wrote the grant that summer.”
According to Logue, the existing authorization for the project is $1.5 million but he is asking the Common Council to increase funding for the bridge to $2.4 million.
Logue says that the superstructure of the bridge itself that goes over the water will be built off site and then brought to the location to install it. “I would imagine most of the work would begin in April or May…and I would expect the bridge to be installed by late summer.”
