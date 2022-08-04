On August 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive, Town of Ithaca for a report of a white male that appeared to be intoxicated. The male was standing in the callers front yard.
At 4:56 PM, Deputies responded just around the corner to Peachtree Lane for a report of a burglary in progress. The white male suspect described in the burglary matched the description of the previous call on Seven Mile Drive. The male fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.
While deputies were searching the area for the male, deputies were dispatched to a report of a Pedestrian/Tractor Trailer Accident at the intersection of Seven Mile Drive and Elmira Road. It was reported that the same male from the previous two calls tried to get in the caller's truck and fell off.
When deputies arrived on scene witnesses said that the male tried to get into their vehicle and then jumped on the back of a moving tractor trailer and tried breaking the window out of the cab. Witnesses said the male jumped off of the moving Tractor Trailer and hit his head on the pavement.
The males' identity is being withheld at this time while we attempt to locate a next of kin and make proper notification. The male was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was unresponsive at the scene. He is currently in critical condition.
