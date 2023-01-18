The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers to work at Greater Binghamton Airport and Ithaca Tompkins International Airport and the agency is conducting a series of recruitment events in January to hire additional men and women to work at the airports in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons.
There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions as TSA officers at Binghamton and Ithaca with a starting salary of $36,821 annually for individuals hired before July. That annual salary is scheduled to increase starting in July to $37,696. After a TSA officer has been working at the airport for one year beyond July 1, 2023, the annual salary jumps to $46,245 and after two years from their hire date it escalates again to $57,117 per year.
An informational recruitment table will be staffed inside the Binghamton airport terminal at the security checkpoint from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and at the Ithaca airport terminal on Friday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until noon in the airport lobby on the right side of the security checkpoint. Individuals who are interested in finding out more information about applying for a position as a TSA officer can visit the recruitment table to learn more about the job as well as what the hiring process entails.
“This is a rewarding Federal job that offers annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”
Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.
TSA officers screen thousands of airline travelers daily, ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. TSA expects to screen a greater volume of travelers regularly this summer and needs additional officers to support its security mission.
Benefits of working at TSA for both part- and full-time employees include paid training, paid annual and sick leave, contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, contributions to retirement, strong health care plans and the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to our national security. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.
For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.