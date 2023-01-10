Bike Walk Tompkins

Bike Walk Tompkins is offering five bike mechanic workshops this winter at their office located 803 Cascadilla Street. 

Admission to the workshops will cost $20 per person and each workshop will last roughly 90 minutes. Each workshop will cover one of these topics:

  • A Winter Bike Maintenance & Riding workshop will take place on January 26th at 6 p.m.

  • A workshop on how to Fix-a-Flat tire will be given on February 9th and March 9th at 6 p.m. The workshop on March 9th will be for Women, Trans, & Non-Binary folks only.

  • A Bike Sound Diagnostics will be given on February 23 at 6 p.m.

  • And a Spring Tune-Up workshop will be given on March 23 at 6 p.m.   

In a press release, the Associate Director of Bike Walk Tompkins, Niki Friske, said “We like to keep our class size small for more hands-on opportunities and 1-on-1 instruction,” They continued saying that people who are interested in participating should go to bikewalktompkins.org/winterworkshops to secure their spot in one of the upcoming events.

