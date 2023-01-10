Bike Walk Tompkins is offering five bike mechanic workshops this winter at their office located 803 Cascadilla Street.
Admission to the workshops will cost $20 per person and each workshop will last roughly 90 minutes. Each workshop will cover one of these topics:
A Winter Bike Maintenance & Riding workshop will take place on January 26th at 6 p.m.
A workshop on how to Fix-a-Flat tire will be given on February 9th and March 9th at 6 p.m. The workshop on March 9th will be for Women, Trans, & Non-Binary folks only.
A Bike Sound Diagnostics will be given on February 23 at 6 p.m.
And a Spring Tune-Up workshop will be given on March 23 at 6 p.m.
In a press release, the Associate Director of Bike Walk Tompkins, Niki Friske, said “We like to keep our class size small for more hands-on opportunities and 1-on-1 instruction,” They continued saying that people who are interested in participating should go to bikewalktompkins.org/winterworkshops to secure their spot in one of the upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.