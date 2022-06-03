ITHACA, NY -- The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s Finger Lakes Regional Headquarters hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a newly built kiosk at the Black Diamond Trail trailhead.
The kiosk includes a bike repair station, which has air for tires as well as tools for bike repairs. It also includes signage of the history of the trail, a map, nearby sights, and other trails in the area.
It was funded, in part, by the Finger Lakes Cycling Club in memory of Andrejs Ozolins, a longtime member of the club and a Black Diamond Trail advocate and enthusiast. There is a landscaped section next to the kiosk with a rock that has a plaque dedicated to Ozolins on it.
The bike repair station section was donated by Cayuga Ski and Cyclery, and the Friends of Stewart Park donated benches and bike racks.
At the ceremony, Finger Lakes State Park Regional Director Fred Bonn said it also serves as a true meeting place and trailhead for the popular walking and biking trail.
The Black Diamond Trail, 8.5-mile trail runs along the former railroad line between Alan H. Treman State Park Marina/Cass Park and Taughannock Falls State Park. Opened in 2016, the trail has become a popular recreation trail for hikers, joggers, cyclists, and it serves as a commuter link between the Village of Trumansburg and the City of Ithaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.