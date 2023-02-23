The year has been set up for an interesting ending as every member of the Common Council will have their terms expire when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2023.
There’s no doubt that the city is in a state of transition. The end of this year will bring an opportunity to reshape the Common Council in its entirety. The Working Families Party of New York is looking to capitalize on the situation by announcing endorsements of a slate of local elected officials in Ithaca.
As a result of redistricting some of the individuals endorsed will be running to represent a different ward. For example, current 2nd Ward Alderperson Phoebe Brown has been endorsed to run for election in the 1st Ward.
The Empire States progressive third party has also endorsed 5th ward Alderperson Robert Cantelmo in his run for Mayor, current Deputy Director at the Southside Community Center Kayla Matos for Ithaca Common Councils 1st Ward, Ducson Nguyen for another term representing the 2nd Ward on the Common Council, as well as Jorge DeFendini and Tiffany Kumar to continue as the city’s 4th Ward representatives.
The NYWFP also endorsed Kathleen Bergin for Ithaca Town Justice.
Chair of the Tompkins County Chapter of the New York Working Families Party, Stephanie Heslop said, “The Tompkins County Chapter of the New York Working Families Party is proud to endorse seven candidates for local office committed to climate resiliency, affordable housing, public safety, and equal justice,”
Heslop continued saying, “Our candidates share the progressive values of Ithaca voters and will work to create a healthier, safer, and more equitable community for all.”
Director of the New York Working Families Party, Sochie Nnaemeka said, “We’re thrilled to endorse Robert Cantelmo for Ithaca Mayor.”
Nnaemeka continued saying, “Robert has been a strong, progressive voice for his community on the Common Council and a long-time ally of the NYWFP. We look forward to working with Robert to fully enact Ithaca’s Green New Deal, which will improve the quality of life for working families and set a bold new standard for climate justice.”
The WFP press release announcing the endorsements said that “In the 2022 general election, over 13% of voters in Tompkins County cast their ballot for Governor Hochul on the Working Families Party ballot line, which was the highest percentage of any county in the state.”
While the Working Families Party is working on capitalizing on the transitory state Ithaca’s Common Council finds itself in — longtime Council member Cynthia Brock hopes to bring a sense of stability to City Hall by announcing that she will be running for re-election to seek a fifth term on the Common Council.
By the end of 2023 Brock will have spent 12 years as a member of Common Council, making her the most senior member of the legislative arm of local government. Brock, who has represented the First Ward for more than a decade, will face a challenge from Working Families Party endorsed Kayla Matos.
When asked why she thinks she would be a better representative for the 1st Ward Brock said, “I don’t think it’s about better or worse. I think we bring different skill sets, different perspectives and different experiences.” Brock continued saying, “I think contested elections are good for the city.”
Brock told the Ithaca Times that “there is a lot of transition coming up in the city” with the search for the first city manager and police chief occurring in the same year that every member of the Common Council is up for re-election.
“I was thinking about this transition for the city and felt that I had something to offer in terms of both institutional knowledge and attentiveness to the nitty gritty of city operations,” said Brock.
In April 2022, Brock called for an ethics investigation into former Mayor Svante Myrick’s Reimagining Public Safety plan which resulted in a report that was released to the public in December 2022 outlining that no ethical violations were found. However, the attorney hired by the city cited a number of transparency issues that took place during the reimagining process.
Regarding her priorities for the upcoming term Brock said, “Resiliency will be a focus for me. We need resilience in our operations and finances so that we can pay our employees a market wage and continue to provide top-notch services. We need resilience in our community so that families can afford to live and work in Ithaca. We need resilience in our infrastructure and government so that we can continue to have clean water, safe roads and vibrant recreational and community programs. To do these things, will require a hard look at how we finance the City and what is sustainable over the long term.”
While Brock is looking to bring stability to the rocking boat that is local government in Ithaca, her colleague Jeffery Barken has taken the opportunity to jump ship in search of calmer waters.
Barken has served on the Common Council since he won an uncontested election for an open Third Ward seat in November 2021. He has announced that he will be stepping down from his position in June.
Currently, the council fills vacancies by appointing a new member after a series of interviews conducted by the Mayor and members of Common Council. However, this process could change if the council approves a resolution that would require a special election to fill a vacancy instead of an appointment. If approved this wouldn’t take effect until 2024.
Along with Barken, the second most senior member of the Common Council, George McGonigal, has announced that he will also not be seeking re-election when his term expires at the end of 2023. After serving on the Common Council for a decade, he says that it’s time for somebody else to have decision making power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.