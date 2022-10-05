At a time in this country when votes are being questioned, when lawsuits are being filed, and when communities are being divided, the Best of Ithaca awards remain the gold standard for electoral integrity. Proudly low tech, we guarantee that no foreign government or extremist organization tried to hack into our results. Consisting entirely of write-in choices, none of our winners are beholden to any party organization. The categories may vary a bit from year to year (and if you have any suggestions for new ones please reach out) but one thing is for certain: there has been no redistricting—genuine Ithaca Times readers think these are the best people, entertainments, eating and drinking spots, essentials, and places in 2022.
Best of Ithaca 2022
- Mark Levine, Matt Dougherty, Andrew Sullivan, and Lyndsey Honor
