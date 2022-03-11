ITHACA, NY -- The last thing people think about during the winter is outdoor swimming, but every year, the Special Olympics holds polar plunges across the world to fundraise money for special needs athletes to achieve their goals.
Plunging into the wintry waters is not only beneficial because you are helping raise money for a good cause, but it can be beneficial to your physical body as well.
Ithaca hosts the Ithaca Polar Plunge this year on March 26, and people are excited to plunge after last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19. Michaela Darbyshire began interning with Special Olympics in January 2019 and started working with the Ithaca Polar Plunge during her internship.
Darbyshire is now the associate director of development for Special Olympics and said she enjoys working with the organization, especially when the polar plunge comes around the corner.
“It’s not everyday that you can say you got to jump into a lake in the middle of the winter and the benefit of it, though not physical or mental, is that it supports our athletes,” she said.
Darbyshire has not done the plunge herself just yet, but Kevin McCord is on the Special Olympics committee and he has participated in the Ithaca Polar Plunge several times.
McCord said his favorite thing about the plunge is raising money for the Special Olympics, but he also enjoys the feeling the plunge gives him.
“[It] is just the adrenaline and stuff about jumping into this cold water,” he said.
McCord said that he feels his physical body gets immediate benefits from this kind of cold-water immersion.
“It does give you a natural high,” he said. “Once you get into that water, and the first thing that happens when you enter that water is your feet freeze, boom, done. And then you venture more and once your feet freeze and you feel that cold water, it’s like your adrenaline just goes skyrocketing.”
McCord said when he does the plunge he goes up until his neck and stays in for 30 seconds to one minute.
“There’s so many things that [cold water swimming] is good for,” he said. “Your circulation, it reduces stress, burns calories, there’s a lot of things that benefit from that.”
Dr. Zhiqiang Lin conducts research at Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI) in Utica, New York and focuses on biomedical research. This non-profit research lab currently focuses on cardiovascular disease.
Lin has been working with MMRI for almost four years with a focus on the brown fat tissue, or brown adipose tissue, primarily. He researches how the brown fat tissue builds and how it regulates.
He does not personally research cold water swimming, but he says there is research that shows when the brown fat experiences cold, it gets better.
“It’s generally beneficial,” Lin said.
He explained that cold stress gives a signal to neurons under the skin and that is how we feel cold. When neurons send a signal to the brain, the brain will send these signals back to the brown fat and skin and muscles to generate heat.
“The brown fats function more efficiently when they have this cold stress and that’s very beneficial because the brown fat now can consume more fat and improve the metabolic counts,” Lin said.
Cold water swimming can be beneficial for the human body in many ways, depending on the person and if they can handle the cold water.
“If you can tolerate the cold, definitely it’s good, good for health, but not everybody can do that,” Lin said.
McCord said he has issues with his knees and when he gets out of the water, he feels relief.
“Your body just feels really good,” he said.
McCord said he personally believes his mood is also boosted after he does the plunge.
“Your adrenaline is so high and you know that you’ve done this to raise this money for charity, and you come out and you’re not really that cold for maybe about five minutes because your adrenaline is so high.”
McCord does not cold water swim habitually, but would not be opposed to taking on cold water immersion as a hobby.
“Maybe going into the water more often just because it makes your mood lighten…Yeah that would be an idea to do a hobby of it,” he said.
McCord said he is not the only one who gets that mood boost after doing the plunge.
“And you can see that in other people,” he said. “When they come out there’s never not a smile on anybody’s face when they come out of that water. Yeah, they might be shivering and jumping around, but everyone is smiling and laughing and it’s great.”
This year’s Ithaca Polar Plunge is March 26 at noon. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m. the day of the plunge.
To find out more about the event, go to https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/event/2022-ithaca-polar-plunge/.
