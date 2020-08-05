Take a walk through Collegetown on any random summer evening and you’ll quickly spot noticeable changes to the usual scene: barren streets, OPEN store signs turned to CLOSED. Nowadays, the streets are quiet, cast in a lonely neon, but for a few weeks between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., tucked off at the end of Eddy Street there were desperate signs of life as the Top 50 hits and classic rock blared out of the Hideaway, trying its darndest to be anything but hidden.
Before closing under the weight of state regulations, the Hideaway was one of the last bars still operating in Ithaca, which usually boasts over 20 open bars. And for a while, it was the only one open in Collegetown, but its failure to secure a clientele willing to follow the new bar etiquette, while simultaneously balancing the requirement of the state is proving to be a great task.
The Hideaway’s up and down experience is indicative of the unsteadiness bars in Ithaca face now. With fewer students around, a growing list of operational guidelines, and the obvious threat of the pandemic, not many bars can afford to be open. Others can’t afford to be closed. The owner of the Hideaway, Shakawat Hossain, still believes he doesn’t have much of a choice: if he can manage to be open, he must.
July, in particular, brought with it a string of obstacles for bar owners planning on re-opening. As of July 17, food must be sold with every initial purchase of alcohol; bars must require patrons to be seated in order to be served; seats must be no closer than six feet; and bars must operate at a half-capacity maximum. Those that choose to serve alcoholic drinks to-go must serve them in closed sealed containers, an added cost for most who normally use reusable glasses; and all businesses must require face-coverings while indoors. Food must be served by the holder of the liquor licensee, deeming food trucks and secondary food services ineffective solutions.
Operational obstacles vary from bar to bar. Kate Conroy, who co-owns the Rhinehouse, a small bar in the West End, said that although her bar already offered White Castle sliders before the pandemic, the additional limitations placed on bars further complicate reopening. Initially, Conroy had planned to open for indoor service when appropriate, but upon seeing spikes around the country and in the county, she chose to just open up the patio, a space she says was originally designated for larger, closely-seated groups.
“We had to do some pretty significant work on our patio to change the way we were using it,” Conroy said. “It wasn’t really set up for social distancing, it was set up for big groups. I worry a lot about our staff, I want to make sure that they feel safe, protected and comfortable navigating the space.”
On the patio, Conroy said she’s able to accommodate between 10-15 people comfortably while following the guidelines, servers included. She added that the real cost of reopening is in having to meet the fixed costs: parking space rental costs, space costs, utilities etc. that total approximately $3500 a month, which she’ll still be expected to meet even with the bar only open in a limited capacity.
Watershed owner Ashley Cakes re-opened her bar and began offering drinks to-go in May. Since then she’s been able to expand to indoor seating, but due to state regulation she’s only been able to seat a quarter of the customers at a time, meaning about 15-17 people at once.
Hossain owns two other bars in Ithaca aside from the Hideaway, Level B in Collegetown and Moonies Bar and Nightclub on the Commons. All of Hossain’s bars host a largely collegiate clientele, and while alcohol and college-aged people are typically a winning combination, that’s far from the case now and unlikely to change, even after students return.
Houssain says on a good day he’d be lucky if he saw 20 people throughout the night, but these days the Hideaway averages 2–7 per night. With all of his rent due at the end of the year and even his closed locations still incurring NYSEG charges, he said he wasn’t sure what to expect long-term.
His landlord is optimistic. Evan Lambrou, owner of Ithaca Student Housing and several Ithaca properties, including the 101 Dryden Rd. property in which Hideaway is located, said he believes that once the students return for school, and with help from federal “bailouts,” businesses will return.
“No one can say this is a usual time, per se, but since the kids are coming back, I’m optimistic for the businesses and local merchants,” Lambrou said. He noted the low-mortality rate among college-aged people who have contracted the virus as a case for his stance.
“The buck doesn’t stop with me,” added Lambrou. He said that the cost of property taxes were, like Houssain’s rent, his burden to bear. “If [I’m] paying property taxes, what [am I] getting in return? And then we’ve got [an additional tax for Collegetown properties] and then the sidewalk access fee, on top of that.”
According to Lambrou, the Hideaway’s rent will help cover that cost of “unreasonable property taxes” imposed by city; the rest will presumably be covered by tenants who mostly left after Cornell closed. Currently, Lambrou’s property is valued at approximately $1.15 million which would make just his property taxes about $126,000; meaning Hideaway will account for a fifth of the payment.
Bars, aside from restaurants, are caught between a rock and an expensive bottle of paint thinner. Each of the contacted bars said they had qualified for various relief packages and loans and were covering losses with those funds.
“We’ll be fortunate if we break even,” Conroy said.
“This level of service is not going to pay our bills,” Cake said. “And one of the disappointing things about running a business in a pandemic is that of all the insurance policies we had for Interruption of Business, none of them covered a pandemic, apparently.”
“Business right now is slow and terrifying,” said James Dean, who opened Nowhere Special across from the Watershed in September. When the virus hit, Dean was still in his first year of business and his bar was just hitting its stride. He said he’s concerned he’ll have to shut back down after the students arrive. Cake, Conroy and Hossain echoed that.
“I don't want to get anyone sick from coming to my bar,” Houssain said. “But I have to do business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.