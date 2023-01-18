January 17, 2023 will go down in history as one of the slipperiest days the City of Ithaca has ever experienced.
Tompkins County experienced several hours of freezing rain during the morning rush hour on January 17 — leading to numerous pedestrian injuries and motor vehicle crashes throughout the county.
According to a press release from Bangs Ambulance, “By 10 a.m. Bangs Ambulance had been dispatched to 20 calls in less than 3 hours, 14 of which were related to the ice accumulation on area sidewalks, parking lots, and roadways caused by the freezing rain.”
Just one of those 14 calls was related to a motor vehicle crash on an icy roadway, the other 13 were all for injuries suffered during outdoor falls on the ice, including one person who fell from their bicycle. The patients ranged in age from 42 to 88 and they suffered injuries including ankle and wrist fractures, back and hip pain, and head trauma.
Most of these calls were focused in the City and Town of Ithaca, and Bangs Ambulance was assisted by area rescue services as well as Dryden Ambulance.
The press release continued saying, “With more than a dozen community members requiring EMS due to falls over an approximately 2 hour period, it can be assumed that potentially dozens more area residents fell but did not require emergency services.”
Longtime Bangs Ambulance Paramedic Christopher Katz said, “To have this many people injured in such a short period of time due to a sudden winter weather event is something we have not seen in the Ithaca area in a very long time, if ever.”
Bangs Ambulance President, Tim Bangs, recently told the Ithaca Times that “the roads themselves weren’t as bad as the sidewalks and driveways were, and the majority of the falls happened on private property. The DPW,Tompkins County, and NYS, always do a pretty decent job of keeping the roads clear.”
Tim continued by saying that “Maybe the focus should be more on communication and system awareness at the private level. Via Tompkins County and the 911 Center, individual residents have the availability to download their SIREN app, which gives them instant access to any emergency updates within Tompkins County. Maybe this would be a good time to promote this.”
Bangs Ambulance reminds community members to be vigilant when walking on ice and to consider the following safety measures:
• Wear shoes with soles that give improved traction, such as those made with rubber or neoprene composite. Wear flat soled shoes and avoid shoes with heels.
• Move slowly, and maintain your center of gravity with each step.
• When needed take short, shuffling steps.
• Look ahead while walking. A sidewalk completely covered with ice may require travel along its grassy edge for traction.
• If you fall backward, bend your head and neck forward to avoid striking the ground with your head.
