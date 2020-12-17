ITHACA, NY -- It seems like no year would be more fitting than 2020 to recognize how important Bangs Ambulance is to the Ithaca community. Because even if the pandemic is, in many ways, unprecedented, Bangs Ambulance’s commitment in the community has been steadfast.
Bangs Ambulance was formed in October 1945 by John and Rita Bangs, who also owned Bangs Funeral Home (the funeral home is currently run by other members of the Bangs Family as a separate business). However, complex EMS services that can treat and transport patients is a fairly new concept, and only started nationwide around the 1960s. At the time John and Rita, a registered nurse, were forming Bangs Ambulance, there was only one vehicle that could transport patients lying down safely to the hospital — a hearse.
It was Rita Bangs’ fearless dedication that formed the legacy of Bangs Ambulance today. Rita delivered over 23 babies on emergency calls, was described as “an extraordinarily good nurse with the guts of a burglar” in a 1972 profile of her in the Ithaca Journal, and put herself in harm’s way to help those who needed her.
In 1967, when a deadly fire broke out at Cornell University, and Rita was one of the first people on the scene, “enter[ing] the building time and time again… to determine with her stethoscope whether students were dead or alive,” the Syracuse Post-Standard described. After helping several students, she herself had to be carried out by a fireman and spent time recovering from smoke inhalation. Robert Kennedy, then the senator of New York, personally reached out to thank her for her bravery.
Tim Bangs, Rita’s son and the current president of Bangs Ambulance, recalls helping his mother on calls at a young age. “When I was around 15 or 16 years old, my mom would say ‘You’re coming with me in the ambulance because I might need some help lifting this patient,’” he said. “All the family members blend right into the business.”
The same has been true for Tim’s own children, Meghan Teeter and Courtney Bangs, who literally grew up in the office. The building where Bangs Ambulance is currently stationed was at one point the office, the family’s home and the ambulance base station.
“When Courtney and I were really little, we would run up the stairs to the attic, which was where the workers would hang out when they were on call. We got quite an earful in that environment as toddlers,” said Meghan. “My dad has always been involved so it’s always been a part of us as well.”
Working alongside the Bangs family are90other employees who help answer over 12,000 emergency calls a year. Bangs Ambulance also works closely with students at Cornell University and Ithaca College to provide experiences in the medical field.
“Students take an EMT or paramedic course and work with us for a year, and many of them go on to become doctors,” said Tim. “It’s been a very good working relationship that we have with both campuses up there.”
The family says that much of Bangs Ambulance’s success is from the close relationships they have with the community, whether it be with the colleges, other agencies like the Ithaca Police and Fire Departments, or the residents themselves. Tim noted how during the pandemic, many Ithacans have stopped by to drop off extra N95 masks and local restaurants have delivered lunch and dinners to the staff.
The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything Bangs Ambulance has ever experienced. The staff is on the frontline, oftentimes working in close contact with multiple COVID-19 patients a day.
“What the crews go through now, how well they have to protect themselves when they are on the scene with the patient, having to go through a total disinfect of the equipment before they can go take care of the next patient. We’ve never had anything like this happen in the past,” said Tim.
Even the second spike of the pandemic has brought new challenges compared to the first.
"We were fortunate that in the beginning part of the pandemic, we didn’t have any staff come down with COVID-19,” said Meghan. “Recently with this second spike up in cases, we did have a handful of staff members who tested positive and even more staff members who were put in quarantine or isolation. We’ve had to deal with decreased staffing levels for a month now.”
With these challenges, it was tough for Tim comment on where he sees Bangs Ambulance in the future. “How are we going to be in six months, nine months, a year, after what we just went through?” Tim said. “You just kind of hope that, because of what the whole medical industry has gone through, that burnout is not going to be a long-term issue.”
But if there is one thing that has guided Bangs Ambulance in the past, and what will continue to shape its future, it is their mission to be there for those who need them. This includes not just the patients they treat and the community they serve, but also for each other.
“Being a family-oriented organization is what differentiates us from other places. That’s what makes us special and makes our staff want to stick around,” said Meghan. “This is a hard job, but it’s easier when you’ve got a good group of people backing you.”
