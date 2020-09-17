Back the Blue Tompkins County is coordinating a rally to occur Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Ithaca Police Department.
The mission of the rally, headed by Rocco Lucente Jr., is to peaceful demonstration in support of our local law enforcement "who too often have been unfairly maligned by local politicians and the local media." The protest is scheduled to occur about half an hour before the weekly Sunday protests that meet outside the Bernie Milton Pavilion, and usually march to IPD to protest various issues, such as the department's budget (standing at $13 M), handling of several cases and its relationship with the community at large, but more specifically the West End community.
This will be the first Back the Blue Tompkins County rally this year, while the weekly Sunday rallies have now continued for over 16 weeks, under various names. The Sunday rallies are not officially affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
In a press release, Lucente said:"Between the pandemic, rioting and the increase in domestic unrest over the last several months, there has never been a more difficult time in our society to be a police officer. Residents of Tompkins County support our police, and will express our appreciation for their efforts in defending our community and upholding law and order during these trying and uncertain times. Their tireless efforts are too often ignored, or even unfairly maligned, and we will be sending a message of support for those efforts. We want these departments to know that our community stands behind them, as they have stood behind us."
This protest also follows three weeks after a scuffle broke out between an intervening-bystander unaffiliated with the protests and protestors who were attempting to surround a vehicle being driven a couple in their 80s. The couple has since spoken with Mayor Myrick who said that the couple "broadly support the cause of racial equality and justice, and simply found themselves surrounded by people in the street and were unsure what to do." The intervening-bystander filed a police report and the case is still under investigation.
The Back the Blue protest most prominently follows after a reference to the "silent majority" by the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (IPBA) following the incident. In their post, they called on the majority to voice their concerns about the protests against the department offering that the department is being starved of necessary resources.
"We are being starved of the adequate resources, support and staffing needed to effectively police. In addition to our lack of a current bargaining agreement and no pay raises since 2011 which are the root of our staffing and retention crisis, substantial budget cuts are now also looming...To the silent majority, contact Mayor Svante Myrick or your Common Council Representatives."
The Silent Majority is a term popularized by Richard Nixon to describe an unspecified large group of people who tend to not share their political opinions publicly. At the time, he was calling on blue collar white Americans to speak up for their support of the Vietnam War, against the masses of protestors who demanded an end to the failed invasion. The term was re-popularized during President Donald Trump's campaign to describe his supporters, and again in the midst of the George Floyd protests in May.
The weekly Sunday protests have began to receive increasing blowback for the way that they operate each week: obstructing traffic and inconveniencing drivers. The IPBA has also come out against the local media, in particular, the Ithaca Voice in some posts, attacking the Voice's reporting as slanted and meant "to make the police look like the bad guys."
As it stands, the Back the Blue rally has received a considerable amount of online support. On Facebook, 69 people are expected to attend but 496 have expressed interest and the link to the event has been shared over 190 times. It's unlikely the protests will meet, as the Sunday rally leaders have mentioned their intention to travel to the West End in support of community members their, prior to the announcement of the Back the Blue rally.
