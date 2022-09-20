For two years Lime Bikes were ubiquitous in the City of Ithaca. But that doesn’t mean they were universally loved. And while many regret their departure, others don’t miss the side effects of the program.
Back in 2018 the City of Ithaca, Bike Walk Tompkins and the Center for Community Transportation (CCT) partnered with a company called LimeBike to bring a dock-less bike-sharing program to Ithaca. However, in March 2020 the company decided to end its operations in the city and pull all their bikes off the streets—citing a decrease in revenue and safety restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were hints, however, that the company left because of objections to expanding its program to include more powerful rentable scooters.
Although many residents were appreciative of increased accessibility to a more environmentally friendly means of transportation, the city ran into problems with Lime’s dock-less bikeshare protocol. In a dock-less program there are no centralized locations for bikes to be picked up or left off. Instead, riders find an unused bike, rent it, and then leave it wherever they choose when they’re done. At City meetings residents and business owners would regularly voice complaints about bikes being irresponsibly scattered around causing increased congestion on sidewalks.
Despite the issues with the Lime program, there was almost universal support for the idea of bike sharing as a way to encourage a more environmentally friendly and healthy means of transportation in the city.
According to CCT Executive Director Jennifer Dotson, when Lime shut down operations in Ithaca in March of 2020, the company left the city with the knowledge and infrastructure in place to create its own local bikeshare service, one with the goal of sustainability, not profitability.
“It's really typical for large corporations to pull out of a small market where there isn't a lot of money to be made. They're not going to stick around.” The implication is that a lower pressure for profitability will mean that more resources can be devoted to ensuring that inactive bikes don’t become an eyesore and sidewalk hazard.
Dotson continued saying that while “we're not interested in making a huge profit, we're interested in paying our staff really healthy wages because they do good work. And the entire team is very valued.” said Dotson.
Recently, as part of a collaborative search process that involved the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT announced that Jeff Goodmark will be serving as the CCT Director of Micromobility. Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously the Operations Manager for Lime. According to the CCT, he is charged with leading the launch of a new community-run e-bikeshare program for the city.
Regarding his past experience with Lime, Goodmark said, “Launching a micro-mobility program in Ithaca was a valuable and rewarding experience.” He continued saying, “As part of the CCT team, I am excited to partner with the city and other community stakeholders in launching a new e-bikeshare program enabling local control and long-term sustainability.”
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis expressed her support for the selection of Goodmark saying, “I’m pleased to hear of Jeff’s selection as Director of Micro-Mobility at CCT. He brings a tremendous depth of experience and commitment. I look forward to our work together in the future.”
According to CCT Executive Director Jennifer Dotson, “Jeff brings a wide range of experience in micro mobility.” She continued saying, “We worked with him when he was managing the Lime fleet locally and got to know his responsiveness and dedication. We are confident that under his leadership, Ithaca’s bikeshare will be extremely successful.”
Dotson recently told The Ithaca Times that “we have been planning for a spring launch, but there is the possibility we may be able to put things together to have some bikes on the streets this fall.”
If it’s fully implemented Ithaca Bike-share will eventuallyhave a fleet of roughly 300 to 400 DROP electric pedal assist bikes. However, due to supply chain issues and financial constraints of nonprofits the program is expected to launch with around 100 bikes.
Dost Bikes, the company that produces the DROP e-bike says, “The DROP has a traditional drivetrain that uses the SRAM X5 derailleur to change gears and KMC roller chain to transmit power to the rear wheel. This tried and tested design boasts the lightest weight and highest energy efficiency of any design, translating into longer range for those looking to squeeze every last mile from their e-bike.” The Dost Bikes website lists the cost of one DROP e-bike at $3,199.
According to Dotson, the industry is really focused on electric pedal assist bikes. “We’re not talking about like the really, really Zippy ones that you see going 25 miles an hour. What we're talking about is something that when you pedal, it gives you a little boost,” said Dotson.
While exact prices remain unknown, Dotson says that residents will probably be able to rent a bike for “between $1.50 and $3 depending on the ride length.” She continued saying, “there’s a fee to unlock and then some number of cents per minute.”
In addition, there will be an affordable option to give more people the ability to participate. Dotson said that there will “almost certainly be an extremely low cost if not free option for something like a monthly pass.”
According to Dotson, this more affordable option will likely resemble the Ithaca Carshare Easy Access program. Membership of the Easy Access program pay a $10 per month fee in exchange for a $15 per month driving credit that can be used for hourly and mileage rates. Unused monthly credits rollover for up to 6 months.
The DROP bikes can be charged with the battery in place, or the battery can be removed to be charged externally. Since CCT is anticipating having hundreds of bikes, they’re planning on having a large reserve of charged batteries that their staff would use to replace depleted bike batteries. According to Dotson, CCT employees will be changing the batteries whenever necessary and putting the bikes back on the street.
Dotson recently said that CCT is “working with the City on an agreement to allow to proposed program to operate on city streets.” She continued saying, “We don't want to put bikes out before we have an agreement with the City, so we really want to work with the Common Council to make sure that's actually happening and I’m hoping that we can do that very quickly.”
CCT is also in conversations with Cornell about whether or not the university is going to authorize the planned bike share program to operate on campus. However, Dotson recently said, “we're not sure it's exactly going to happen there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.