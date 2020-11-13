ITHACA, NY -- On Monday, Nov. 16, Aurora Street will re-open to vehicular traffic as the outdoor dining season comes to a close.
City officials thanked residents for making the Aurora Streetery a success, and encouraged them to continue to support local businesses.
"We hope that for the entire holiday season and well into the new year, you will continue to support local shops and restaurants who call downtown Ithaca home. Our district is made up of more than 90% locally owned/operated businesses – that’s a lot! Don't forget about Shop Small Weekend- coming up Nov. 27-29."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.