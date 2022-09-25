The controversy over the planned eviction of the residents of 417 South Aurora Street by Habitat For Humanity, which had bought the home at auction from the City of Ithaca for $6,662 as well as paying back taxes and water and sewer fees, has now evolved into a question of who was actually responsible for those taxes in the first place and how they now will be paid.
After becoming caught up in what some have characterized as a public relations disaster, Habitat For Humanity appears now to simply want out of the situation. According to Emily Turner of Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP, an attorney representing an owner of the property, who notably is not one of the residents, “Habitat for Humanity now recognizes that its title to the property is defective and they hope to be reimbursed for the back taxes, and water and sewer charges, that it has paid over the last year. These charges, together with the cost of fixing the roof and other problems, approach $50,000 or more.”
It’s unclear how Habitat for Humanity will be repaid, but Turner says that “what started as a grassroots recovery effort now must include a larger community of donors and volunteers.” In a statement to The Ithaca Times, The Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), which had taken up the resident’s cause through public protests and media efforts, said “We are working out a way to do a fundraiser for the residents—they may need it in order to keep their home. Our hope is that generosity prevails and it doesn’t come to that as negotiations between all the parties are ongoing.” Since this statement was given, ITU has organized a fundraiser through gofundme.com to help raise the $50,000.
Initially, two of the property’s residents, Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage, were characterized as the owners of the property. It was with that understanding that the City had been approaching them to pay the taxes and water and sewer bills that were in arrears. Majors and Lukasavage have apparently been presenting themselves as the legal owners to everyone involved, including the City, the ITU, and Habitat For Humanity.
It was only after ITU and Human Services Coalition member Simone Gatson took interest in the case and began digging through property records, that Majors and Lukasavage’s claims of ownership were found to be inaccurate. Gaston found that while the City had reached out to the residents and people connected with them many times, it had actually failed to notify all deed holders during the foreclosure process, preventing those individuals from having the chance to intervene.
Using this new information, attorney Emily Turner filed an order to show cause to revisit the case in court, citing the claim that all signatories on the deed to the property were not properly notified about the foreclosure and subsequent sale to Habitat for Humanity. As a result of this action, the property's residents were granted multiple two-week adjournments by the court.
Turner explains, “if your name is on a deed, you are entitled to notice of a foreclosure. And they did not notify our client who is one of the last members of the Majors family to hold the deed title.” Turner wouldn’t disclose any other information about her client.
Interviews with City officials and others involved in the situation indicate that the property’s ownership has been confused since the death of owner James Majors in 2018. It appears that upon his death, legal ownership of the property passed to his adult children, none of whom live in Ithaca, and some of whom are no longer living. Kathy Majors has told people she was married to James Majors, though there is some speculation from neighbors that she was actually his housekeeper. Individuals with knowledge of the matter say that James Major may have told Kathy, and perhaps Jim, that they could continue to live in the property as long as they paid the taxes and fees and took responsibility for maintenance. It seems that none of this was put in writing.
Court records show that city officials contacted the property's residents about the possibility of foreclosure as far back as March 2020. Michael Perehinec—the attorney representing Habitat for Humanity in this case — says that the property’s residents had been reached out to several times throughout the foreclosure process.
In addition, according to Perehinec, “any individual who had a connection with [the residents] was informed that a warrant of eviction had been issued by the court.” He continued saying that updates from these individuals confirmed that “they spoke with [the residents] and that they had informed them that a warrant of eviction had been issued and that this was an extremely serious issue.” He says that the residents “had known that this potentially could happen when they received the 10 day notice back in November 2021.”
A city official who has previously attempted to work with the residents to keep them in the property said, “Habitat for Humanity was willing to let them [stay on the property] in exchange for the amount of money they’d already put into it, which was only like $35,000.” However, for some reason the residents refused to engage in any form of negotiation. The official says that when the residents were told about the possibility that Habitat for Humanity was going to buy the property in June 2021, they “just didn’t want to hear that.”
According to the official, at one point Habitat for Humanity said that Majors and Lukasavage could stay in the property if they disclosed their financial situation and applied for a low-income mortgage, but they "totally rejected that idea."
