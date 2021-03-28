Beginning April 1, the Aurora Streatery, downtown’s popular outdoor dining experience on North Aurora Street, will return to the community.
The Aurora Streatery allows restaurants on the 100 block of N. Aurora Street (locally known as Restaurant Row) to extend their outdoor dining areas to the curb of the street’s sidewalk. Restaurants participating in the Aurora Streatery include Luna Inspired Street Food, Red’s Place, Mahogany Grill, and Simeon's American Bistro. The Aurora Streatery is expected to be available until mid-Fall (weather permitting).
While the Streatery is available, Aurora Street will be completely closed to vehicle traffic. This street closure will allow pedestrians to safely use the street as a walkway. Detour signage will be posted in the area to help drivers navigate around the site. Northbound traffic on N. Aurora Street will be rerouted to East State Street, Seneca Way, and East Seneca Street. Westbound traffic on E. State Street will still be rerouted to E. Seneca Street until the block is reopened.
“We look forward to once again hosting the Aurora Streatery. Closing Restaurant Row to expand outdoor dining during the warmer months benefits our community in multiple ways. Patrons will be able to enjoy safe and socially distant dining experiences in a relaxing outdoor setting and restaurants will be able to safely accommodate more diners while continuing to adhere to the State’s COVID-19 guidelines,” says Gary Ferguson, executive director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance.
Under New York State’s current COVID guidelines, restaurants are allowed 75 percent indoor dining occupancy. While patrons are visiting the restaurants they must wear face coverings at all times, except while seated; provided that the patron is over the age of 2 and able to medically tolerate such covering.
In addition to the Streatery, Downtown offers more restaurants and eateries on and around the Commons that provide outdoor dining, too. For additional information about the Streatery and additional outdoor dining options, visit downtownithaca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.