Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in Tompkins County, as the latest update from the Tompkins County Health Department shows that two more recoveries from the virus now have the number of active cases in the county down to 11.
There have been 230 positive tests in Tompkins County, with 219 recoveries, meaning people who once tested positive have now tested negative. There have still been no deaths of Tompkins County residents.
The total number of tests administered has risen to 27,846, with 27,445 being returned negative.
From the Health Department, and remember that there are appointments required to receive a test and that the testing criteria must be met to qualify for a free test:
Cayuga Health Sampling Site (Appointments now required)
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PM
Appointments / Registration call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
NEW: Appointment Required and Testing Criteria must be met to qualify for testing at no cost. There is a $99 charge if you do not meet the testing criteria.
Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
