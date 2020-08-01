As August begins, there are now 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. That include two new cases that were found via positive tests today, while four more people have also recovered.
There are no coronavirus hospitalizations currently. Overall, 24,824 tests have been administered and 224 people have tested positive, with now 198 recoveries. There are 372 coronavirus test results pending.
From the health department:
Cayuga Health Sampling Site
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PM
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
