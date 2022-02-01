ITHACA, NY -- A busy night for Ithaca’s Planning Board on Jan. 25 saw the return of the Cornell Chabad Center expansion to the docket, and the introduction of the sequel to the Auden apartments.
Chabad Center
After having to put the project on pause due to the pandemic, Jason Demarest was back in front of the Planning Board to go over plans for an expansion of the Roitman Chabad Center. The center serves Cornell students of the Jewish faith and is located at 102 Willard Way.
The center currently has a 50-person multipurpose room that Demarest said does double duty as both a sanctuary and a dining room, adding that people have been turned away when it gets too full. The proposed expansion is 5,000 square feet and includes a dining room, classroom space, commercial kitchen and a second mikvah (ceremonial bath). Additionally, the renovations would join the existing mikvah to the primary structure, as well as adding a small office on the ground floor for rabbis to work at while visiting.
There would also be a 10-space parking garage with an additional two spaces on the property. The garage would be the lower level of the addition and would be built with a garage door to blend into the residential neighborhood.
The board was overall supportive of the project, though member Mitch Glass took some issue with the driveway turnaround, which he said added a lot of pavement that he wasn’t sure was necessary.
Demarest said working out designs for the driveway had been tough, as they wanted to have a drop off space to keep vehicles off the street and provide a place for trash pickup. However, he said he’d be willing to talk to Casella Waste Collection about options.
Board member Elisabete Godden wasn’t impressed with the garage door they picked in the design to disguise the parking garage.
“I think that solid garage door looks odd,” she said. “It just doesn’t feel right there.”
Demarest said that they would take a look at that as well and said adding some glass to the door to break it up could be an option.
The board also encouraged reaching out to the public again for input as there had been such a large gap in time since the plan was last in front of the board in 2020. The project will likely be back in front of the board in coming months.
Auden II
The Auden Ithaca apartments could be getting a sister building, with the proposal of Auden II. Joe Manzo from the development team told the Planning Board he had been looking at the property at 261 Lake St., across the street from the original Auden building, for a while as an extension of the existing student housing complex.
The project is located on the west side of Lake Street and is a very steep site, adding challenges to the development. The difference in height from the bottom of the site to the top is nearly 70 feet. Architect Kim Rosentel said that to meet the confines set by the slope and the height restrictions in the area, they decided to step the building into four different sections to move along with the slope.
Currently, there are plans for 71 units comprising studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, three-bedrooms and four-bedrooms, totaling 211 beds. Each bedroom will have its own bathroom.
The site will not require any setback, lot coverage or height variances, and Rosentel said they’re envisioning the buildings be done in brick, white board and batten and horizontal siding to “change it up and make it feel like not such a large structure.”
Reactions from the board were positive, with many impressed by the willingness to take on such a difficult site.
“I’m remembering we saw a proposal for this site many years ago and I remember thinking it wouldn’t work,” board member Garrick Blalock said. “But I feel differently about this […] This is a challenge. The terrain there is so steep. I congratulate you for taking on a challenge and agree with what everyone else said about appearance and materials. Breaking it up [into stepped buildings] is expensive, the terrain is expensive. I appreciate it.”
As Blalock alluded to, Godden had praised the development team for breaking up the façade to make the massing feel smaller, and board member Emily Petrina noted that the materials chosen seemed like they were high quality. However, Glass was not as excited about the designs.
“I’m a little concerned about the generic quality of this building in a key location,” he said. “I worry it’ll come across looking inexpensive and not well detailed. I have some serious concerns about this building in a different way than we’ve heard previously.”
Glass also noted that the building would be replacing a vegetated hill (despite those plants being invasive species) with a 250-foot-long apartment complex that would sit over Fall Creek, and that he was concerned that the effect would be much different in real life than in renderings.
The development team said they took Glass’ concerns to heart and would keep his comments in mind as the project progressed. This was the first time the project came in front of the Planning Board, but the development team is hoping to be able to begin construction by August or September of this year, and finish by May or June of 2023, opening in time for August 2023 move-in. A public hearing is scheduled for the Planning Board meeting on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.