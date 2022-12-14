Since 1981, the Ithaca Times has closed every year with the “Readers’ Writes” issue, featuring submissions from the most diverse writing staff at our disposal: you.
Stories, poems, drawings and photographs are all welcome and complete artistic freedom is in your hands. It’s a platform for you to be heard bayond the letters page.
This year’s theme is “My Big Idea”
As tradition dictates, any interpretation of what this prompt means to you is fair and, of course, a wide range of submissions will be accepted — just as long as you stay under 600 words.
If you’re interested in participating in Readers’ Writes, send your submissions to Attn: Readers’ Writes, the Ithaca Times, PO Box 27, Ithaca, New York 14850 or email them in with a subject line of “Readers’ Writes“ to editor@ithacatimes.com.
We are looking forward to reading your stuff! Get Writing!
