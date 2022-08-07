On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department encourages witnesses to this gang assault to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
