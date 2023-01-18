Staffing shortages seem to be hitting everywhere these days, and the Ithaca City School District is no exception.
According to a report from the Ithaca Teachers Association that was presented during a January 3 school board meeting, 94 teachers have voluntarily resigned from their positions with the district since July, 2021.
This school year alone 27 teachers have resigned, including 12 since the report was conducted in October. The number only includes teachers who resigned and left the district, not retirees or teachers that moved to administrative positions within the district.
The report compared teacher vacancy rates in Ithaca to surrounding districts and identified potential reasons why Ithaca has been experiencing more vacancies.
In January 2022, Lansing and Groton Central School District had a zero percent teacher vacancy rate, Dryden’s rate was 1.5 percent, and Ithaca’s rate was 6.3 percent. However, as of December 2022 Dryden’s rate has increased to 3.6 percent while Ithaca’s rate decreased to 4.3 percent. This represents some improvement, but Ithaca continues to be the district with higher vacancy rates.
According to the report, the higher vacancies at ICSD can be attributed to poor treatment and lack of support from administration, as well as burnout and low pay. In addition, a survey of 151 active ICSD teachers found that the top five drains among district staff included:
Understaffing of buildings (lack of TAs, co-teachers, etc.) 66.2%
Inconsistent communication 65.6%
Higher student needs "post-pandemic" (social-emotional and academic) without needed resources 63.2%
Disconnect between broad vision and implementation (skills and time 62.3%
Always being asked to do more tied with Student behavior issues 60.3%
One teacher included in the survey said, “Students and teachers in this district are in crisis.” They continued saying that the district needs to get serious about retaining experienced staff and training new staff and that “the rewards of teaching can no longer outweigh the incredible cost to our physical and mental health, especially the grossly inadequate salaries.”
In response to these concerns, ICSD Superintendent Luvelle Brown has said “People still wish to be paid more and I wish to pay them more.” However, he continued saying that teachers have recently received “eye popping percentage increases” as part of the six year agreement the district has negotiated with its bargaining units. According to Brown, “we have increased our salaries in the district more than any other place I can find in central or upstate New York over the last six years.”
Brown sympathized with the stress that has been felt among district staff saying that “burnout is very real” and that district staff should “think individually about what they need to do to combat it.” Brown also said that burnout can be fought organizationally saying “if it’s about pay, staffing, additional support and professional development to deal with challenging behaviors. That’s on the board of education and every educator in our school district to put those systems and structures in place.”
He continued saying, “Let's continuously improve that work to talk about our tax burden and the funding structures in New York State that allow for the kind of teaching salaries and administrative salaries that we now have and what we can do to shift those things to be better.”
However, Brown has said that some of the district's issues relating to staffing have been “engineered ourselves.” According to Brown, “we’ve added 12 special education teachers and we’re looking at 11 openings…so we need to think about some right-sizing about staffing.”
He continued saying, “the mental health challenges our young people are navigating each and every day are increasing and their needs are increasing and we need to be responding to that.” He continued saying that it is going to be important for
According to Brown, “It has been a challenge to fully staff our schools and everything that the district provides to young people has been impacted by the national, state and local teacher shortage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.