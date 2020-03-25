Multiple people from the Tompkins County Courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week, several sources told the Ithaca Times on Wednesday. More have had samples taken and are waiting to hear back about the possibility they have the illness.
Two people have tested positive, according to sources, with potentially more to come. One courthouse source said four more tests were pending as of Wednesday afternoon.
The New York State Unified Court System had announced on Wednesday that a "court employee" had tested positive for the coronavirus (or COVID-19), but according to sources there is at least one more. Sources told the Ithaca Times that the testing focus right now is the courthouse guard staff, who monitor the building's entrances and courtrooms. They are employed by New York State, not Tompkins County. According to the state's announcement, the person has been "at home in isolation since samples were collected" on March 17.
The state also said that the Tompkins County Health Department had completed its contact investigation into the person's case and had contacted anyone who may have been exposed and instructed them on the necessary next steps.
"The courthouse has taken precaution to thoroughly deep clean and disinfect," the state's announcement said.
Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten said in an interview that his office had been told yesterday that there was a positive test among the building's staff, but had not been told anything official about any other positive tests.
New York State Chief Clerk Mary Hodges said she was not in her office Wednesday and could only confirm what had been announced by the court system publicly about the single positive case.
Tompkins County currently has 18 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, with over 200 samples still awaiting testing. There have been other confirmed cases at Ithaca College, Cornell University and the DeWitt Middle School community in Ithaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.