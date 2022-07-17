On Saturday at about 1:11 AM, Ithaca Police Officers working the overnight shift responded to an assault near the West End of the Ithaca Commons.
The victim was found laying on the ground, having been knocked unconscious, and was bleeding heavily from a head wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not life threatening.
The suspects were described by witnesses as two black males. One suspect was described as having a dreadlock hair style and wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, and the second suspect was only described as wearing a blue track suit.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information that may assist police is asked to contact the IPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.