This past spring, Aspire Cannabis Dispensary, a venture owned by not-for-profit CWS Holdings I, LLC, announced that it would be making its home in Ithaca. In the months since then, Aspire leadership has been taking steps to open up the dispensary to the public sometime in the coming months, but there is still work to be done.
Aspire will be the second cannabis dispensary to call Ithaca home. The city’s first dispensary, William Jane, opened in March to a long line of eager patrons that spanned nearly the entire stretch of the Commons.
The dispensary promises to offer a “boutique style shopping experience” along with the ability to order online. Customers can purchase various strains of cannabis, edibles, pre-rolls, and oils, as well as other products– all of which are locally sourced from suppliers such as iTHaCa Cultivated and Ithaca Organics. Angela Bishop, the store manager of Aspire, feels that it is important for the dispensary to remain local.
“We want to have a positive impact on communities here,” said Bishop. “I think it's important for it to stay in Ithaca because that's where our business is. Not only that, [but] it’s also where [Challenge Workforce Solutions] is, where proceeds are going to be going.”
Challenge Workforce Solutions, the organization responsible for Aspire, is a non-profit that creates pathways to employment for people with barriers that impact their ability to be hired, such as physical disabilities, mental health diagnoses, and generational poverty. Aspire’s profits will cycle back to Challenge, allowing the dispensary to give back to the community that supports it. Despite serving a different purpose than Challenge, both Aspire works towards similar goals.
The Aspire website recently made public where it will be located: 205 North Fulton Street. According to Bishop, the location is a great one due to the business of the area.
“[It’s] really a great location for traffic coming into Ithaca - a very busy area - and the square footage was exactly around what we were looking for,” Bishop said. “So it all really lined up to make a really great decision for us to go forward [with].”
Construction of the venue is currently underway at 205 N. Fulton St. and is being managed by Strategic Elements Real Estate Development. The building’s outer walls have been updated with signs concerning Aspire customer parking, a sign of what is to come. However, according to Bishop, the non-profit is still awaiting site plan approval and building permits from the city of Ithaca. Moreover, Bishop and Ashley Burke, the president of Aspire, are working on meeting all of the requirements outlined by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, which include setting up a point-of-sale system and developing staff training.
To aid with its opening and subsequent management, Aspire is currently hiring. Seeking to fill the positions of assistant manager and budtender in both front-of-house and back-of-house capacities, Aspire recently uploaded job descriptions and an application link to their website. With the mission of CWS in mind, Aspire hopes to hire those with barriers to employment, such as those formerly incarcerated for marijuana possession.
Due to Aspire being the result of a whim, its founders from CWS were not always certain of the dispensary’s success. Since receiving one of 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CUARD) licenses from New York State’s Cannabis Control Board, however, their project has come closer to reality.
“This is new to everybody,” Bishop said. “It was really just a random thought… we were [as] surprised as many others that [our CUARD application] was accepted, but we are very pleased that it was because we do think it can be a great benefit to Ithaca.”
Christopher Walker is a reporter from the Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun’s summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
