On December 14 upwards of an estimated 70,000 bird enthusiasts in the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and locales in South America and the Pacific islands will take to the woods, marshes, deserts, and fields to count and identify birds kicking off the 123RD Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC)-- the world’s oldest avian survey.
Many volunteers will rise long before dawn to travel to their assigned area called a count circle, each with a 15-mile-diameter. By the end of the count on January 5, the participants will have recorded several million bird sightings from tiny hummingbirds to the giant Andean Condors. The new data will be added to the vast existing database whose history stretches back more than a century.
Few participants in Ithaca and the surrounding counties realize that the CBC creator, Frank M. Chapman (1864-1945), who launched the first count in 1900, mentored Ithaca native Louis Agassiz Fuertes (1874-1927), a one-time Cornell University professor whose bird portraits are considered second only to the great John Jay Audubon.
The younger Fuertes accompanied Chapman on many milestone ornithological expeditions to California, Florida, Canada, the Bahamas, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru. He was returning from a week-end visit with Chapman when his car was struck by a train at a railroad crossing near Unadilla, N. Y. on August 27, 1927. Fuertes, 53, was killed instantly.
Fuertes, an 1897 Cornell graduate, was the son of a respected Cornell dean and professor from Puerto Rico. Those close to Chapman believed that the American Museum administrator, noted bird writer, and ornithologist regarded Fuertes as a younger brother, and was devastated at Fuertes' early and violent death.
Chapman biographer Jim Huffstodt, a retired writer, press officer, and educator for the Illinois Department of Conservation and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, read much of the surviving Chapman-Fuertes correspondence, while researching his recent biography: THE MAN WHO LOVED BIRDS: Pioneer Ornithologist Dr. Frank M. Chapman, 1864-1945.(amazon.books.com)
"You couldn't write a true biography of Frank Chapman without telling the story of his thirty-year relationship with Louis Agassiz Fuertes," Huffstodt said. "Their voluminous correspondence provided me with great insight into the thinking and personality of each of these incredibly talented men."
Although Chapman was not an artist himself he had a wonderful ability to see artistic genius in others, Huffstodt said. He mentored several prominent bird artists during his career but no-one impressed him more than Fuertes, who in his opinion, brilliantly incorporated biological accuracy and artistic depiction, in his bird portraits.
“This largely forgotten ornithologist and nature writer was the most celebrated American conservationist and bird expert for more than a half-century,” Huffstodt said, “and proposed the Christmas Bird Count as a humane alternative to a bloody frontier tradition called the Christmas Side Hunt. He promoted the event in the pages of his magazine, Bird-Lore, the forerunner of today’s Audubon magazine.
Huffstodt described the frontier Side Hunt as a killing game in which teams of shooters competed to kill as many birds and wildlife over a designated time span. Birds were among the easier targets. Victims slaughtered for fun included songbirds, hawks, owls, hummingbirds, woodpeckers and other non-game species. The team with the highest body count was deemed the winner.
“Frequently the birds and other victims of this alleged sport were simply left to rot,” Huffstodt said. “The Christmas Side Hunt was a product of the frontier mentality founded on the false assumption that nature’s bounty was limitless. Chapman literally set about changing that culture over a period of many decades.”
Today the Side-Hunt is a forgotten relic of the past; the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is a thriving enterprise and living moment to Chapman’s vision.
The first Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) was held in 1900. Twenty-seven participants in New England, California and Canada counted a few thousand birds representing 90 species.
Chapman, who died in 1945 at 81, would be amazed at the growth of his creation, Huffstodt said. Last year’s CBC 50,000 participants counted more than 4.5 million birds representing 650 species.
Ornithologists mine the data for important clues regarding bird population trends, changing migration patterns, species diversity, health, how disease is spread and distribution. Chapman’s brainchild is now the oldest volunteer wildlife census in history. His biographer describes the CBC as an environmental early warning device alerting ornithologists to new threats to the bird population, which has suffered a dramatic loss of three-billion birds since 1970.
Huffstodt said that the CBC is a landmark achievement but was also only one chapter in Chapman’s life of adventure and danger spent in search of beautiful birds from the frigid Canadian wilderness to Tierra del Fuego (Land of Fire) at the tip of South America.
“Chapman’s life story is literally the history of American ornithology during an epic era lasting a half-century and marked by enormous change and memorable achievement,” Huffstodt said. ”He led a life of adventure and discovery while leading milestone expeditions to the wild and remote recesses of North and South America where he survived a hurricane at sea, a Texas tornado, and a deadly fever in Columbia which left him temporarily blind.”
THE MAN WHO LOVED BIRDS: Pioneer Ornithologist Dr. Frank M. Chapman, 1864-1945 is a 400-page paperback illustrated with vintage photos and featuring an extensive bibliography. The narrative highlights his many contributions to ornithology and bird protection. The paperback and the E-Book version are currently available on amazon.books.com.
For more information on the upcoming Christmas Bird Count contact your local Audubon Society Chapter or the National Audubon Website at: https://www.audubon.org/
