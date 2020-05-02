The scene at Enfield’s food pantry on Sunday and Monday is pretty similar each time the pantry’s doors open. Lines of varying lengths of cars stretch out in front of the pantry as families around the county encounter a need for food arguably never experienced on such a mass scale in recent American history.
The economic downturn that’s resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak has put millions of people nationwide out of work, and Tompkins County has been no different. Without money for meals, more and more households are turning to pantries to put food on their plates each week as their paychecks either decrease or evaporate. Exacerbating the problem is that some other local food pantries have closed as well, despite the increased need for food, to combat the spread of the illness.
Through it all, though, the Enfield food pantry (located at 182 Enfield Main Road) has remained open, the only pantry in the county that is open twice per week, each Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That has made them one of the premier resources for families who are struggling to make ends meet, and the numbers reflect that: In normal times, the food pantry would be serving 200 families consistently per week, but since the public health crisis began that number has doubled (with some families coming each week and some not). Pastor Jean Owens, who leads the food pantry, now says the total number of unique households the pantry serves each month is between 600 and 700.
“Life has got lots of challenges,” Owens said. “Fear induces panic, and panic induces making choices that are not well thought out. So I’m happy to say we are not in panic mode, and we are not fearful [...] We have the community support to make sure we have the resources, it’s a really good experience. Of course, the virus is not something any of us want to see anyone get, but we’re taking as much action as possible to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Adjustments have been made in recognition of the dire needs of an increasing portion of the population, and the difficulty they may have had accessing food in recent weeks; most notably, the food pantry waived its requirement that those accessing the pantry must live in Enfield.
“We waived the residency requirement so that we can be open to all those who can’t access pantries closer to their home for one reason or another,” Owens said. “Sometimes pantries are only open once a month, depending on what their resources are.”
Protections have been implemented to maintain social distancing as well. The pantry is now no-contact, with people remaining in their cars and pre-placing orders by the preceding Friday at 5 p.m. (orders can be made at http://thefirstbaptistchurchofenfield.com/index.php/enfield-food-pantry/).The food is then prepared by volunteers in the days leading up to their scheduled pick-up time, at which point the food is then brought out to awaiting cars for curbside pick-up. Those who miss the pre-order deadline can stop by during open hours to pick up a generic meal box. Plus, area businesses have volunteered their employees and equipment, creating opportunities for the food pantry to deliver food to houses of people who don’t feel it’s safe to venture outside to the pantry.
Owens said another beneficial reaction to the crisis is the Food Bank of the Southern Tier doubling the amount of food the pantry is able to purchase. Crucially, this has prevented the pantry from exhausting its food supply during the last several weeks even in the face of the increased patronage. Donations from area residents have also risen, allowing the pantry to easily access the food bank’s supply without interruption.
“We’ve also been getting a lot of very helpful monetary donations from people in the community to help us access that food that’s available to us,” Owens said. “It’s been an entire community effort.”
Beyond that, some people who find themselves without jobs, and thus with more free time, have begun volunteering at the food pantry to help Owens and the rest of the team out. The pantry is up to 40 volunteers now.
“The whole virus thing has made us aware on different levels that there are times when we need to be a little more careful,” Owens said. “In those terms, and the terms of the entire community, they have come together to make sure none of our neighbors go hungry, that has given us a real positive opportunity of being able to work together and take care of each other. I have been thrilled to be able to have the product that’s needed to supply food to all individuals that have needed food.”
