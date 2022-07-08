Michael J. Thomas, 33, of Ithaca was arrested on July 7 at approximately 10:36 a.m. for his involvement in four of the recent commercial burglaries, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department’s Investigative Division.
Thomas was charged with four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, for his alleged involvement in break-ins on June 20at Mr. Tire on Elmira Road, June 27 at Ithaca Grain Pet Supply on W. Seneca Street, June 28 at the K&H Redemption Center on W. State Street, and on June 29 at Papa John’s Pizza on Franklin Street.
Additional charges for burglary against Thomas are expected, according to the IPD.
The IPD had previously announced another burglary had occurred on July 6 at Hickey’s Music Store on 104 Adams Street.
That brings the total number of recently reported commercial burglaries to ten.
Thomas was arraigned in Ithaca City Court at approximately 2:30 p.m. and released on his own recognizance.
(3) comments
well, it's nice to know he's walking the streets,,,,what could possibly be wrong with that?
How could the police release a person who has allegedly committed 10 - TEN - burglaries? I have never seen anything so nonsensical in my life - if this is an example of the revamped police department, I shudder to think who else is going to be released in the future.
A person is innocent until PROVEN guilty in court. There are alleged and unproven.
If you want to live in a society where they can lock you up until you can prove you are innocent, there are other options outside the US and even in other states. Perhaps you would be happier there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.