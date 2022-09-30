On Thursday, September 29 at about 7:06 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a local business in the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of a robbery. It was reported that the perpetrator stole property, then used force against employees, to attempt to steal more property before fleeing the store. A description was provided, and Officers located a suspect matching said description in the immediate area. This person did not comply with Officers commands and was eventually taken into custody on W State Street near Floral Ave.
Said subject was identified as 48 year old Ithaca resident Jennifer Conklin. Conklin was charged with:
- Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree a Class E Felony
- Resisting Arrest a Class A Misdemeanor
- Petit Larceny a Class A Misdemeanor
Conklin was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
Any witnesses regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.