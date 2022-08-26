On Thursday, August 25, at 3:14 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers and Investigators arrested Zahmear A. Lawson, 22 years old, in connection with the August 17 stabbing of a delivery driver.
On August 17 at 6:19 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a person collecting curb side delivery was stabbed once in the left shoulder, sustaining a non life-threatening injury. The assailant was unknown to the victim and was described as a black male, late teen’s to early 20’s, no facial hair, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival headed southwest towards Fulton St.
Lawson was arrested for the August 17 incident and was charged with:
- NY Penal Law 120.05 – Assault 2nd – Class D Felony
- NY Penal Law 265.01 – Criminal Possession Weapon 4th – Class A Misdemeanor
Lawson was remanded to the County Jail on the above listed charges.
The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department encourages witnesses to this stabbing to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Was the arrest made on Wednesday, August 24th, or Thursday, August 25th?
