The latest announcement from the Tompkins County Health Department shows that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in Tompkins County to 107.
Only 28 people were sampled today, likely because the mobile sampling center, which had been handling the bulk of the sample-taking in Tompkins County, is closed today and Friday because of inclement weather.
The amount of people who have tested negative continues to be very high. Of the 2,017 people who have had their test samples returned, 1,910 have tested negative, or 94.6 percent.
There are still five people currently hospitalized, and their condition is unknown at this time. Two people were hospitalized and discharged last week. 76 people have been classified as "recovered," three more than yesterday. There have still been no deaths in Tompkins County.
