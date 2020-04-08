Tompkins County Health Department has announced that two more people have been hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number to five currently. Two people were hospitalized and have been released. There have been no deaths in Tompkins County.
Overall, 2,246 people have been tested, and 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 359 people are awaiting results, while 1,782 people have already tested negative.
The number of people who have been deemed "recovered" has also continued to rise, going from 69 yesterday to 73 today.
There will likely be a lull in testing numbers over the next two days, as the mobile sampling center established in the Ithaca Mall parking lot will close due to inclement weather. There will apparently be a special open period this Saturday once the weather has calmed down to make up for the lost time, though the hours for that have yet to be announced. The sampling center is normally closed during the weekend.
