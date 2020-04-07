It was a slow day in terms of results returned for Tompkins County today, as apparently there were no negative tests returned at all and only one positive test. That's according to the latest numbers released from the Tompkins County Health Department.
There are now 103 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Tompkins County. Three remain hospitalized, while 69 have been deemed "recovered." 1,456 people have tested negative.
Another 145 people had their samples taken today, a steep drop from yesterday's 350 or so people who received tests but still a substantial amount. As of April 7, 2,133 people have had samples taken, with 574 of them are still waiting to hear back about the status of their sample.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.