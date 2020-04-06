The Tompkins County Health Department has announced their daily COVID-19 update, showing that the overall number of positive cases has now reached 102, an increase of four cases from the weekend.
It appears that 351 people were able to get their samples taken on Monday, likely one of the highest single-day totals since the mobile sampling center opened late last month in the Ithaca Mall parking lot. The new mobile facility has greatly increased the number of people who are able to get their samples taken per day, though the number of days it subsequently takes to receive a positive or negative result is still a crapshoot. The total number of people who have had samples taken has now reached 1,988, with 430 people now awaiting their results to be returned. Overall, 1,456 people have tested negative.
As for those who have tested positive, 66 have completely recovered while three are in the hospital. Two people were formerly in the hospital but have been discharged. That means that of the positive results, almost 65 percent have made a full recovery.
The largest update over the last several days has been the notification yesterday that a worker at the Wegmans Coffee Shop tested positive for COVID-19 and worked several shifts at the store over the last two weeks. The health department subsequently advised people who had shopped in the coffee shop between March 23 and April 4 to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last time they were there and to sign up to get tested at cayugahealthsystem.org.
