A small update was published today by the Tompkins County Health Department, which showed that there are now 95 positive tests in the county, up two from yesterday. Three more people have now been classified as "recovered," up to 54.
The total number of people tested went up by only five, which is normal considering the mobile sampling center is only operational during the week. Overall, 1,426 people have tested negative, while 105 people are awaiting their test results to be returned.
There are still two people in the hospital, and one person has been released. There are still no deaths associated with coronavirus in Tompkins County.
