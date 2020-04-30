Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.