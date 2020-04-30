Tompkins County Heath Department's daily update shows that with one more recovery in the last day, the county has now reached 100 people classified as "recovered" from the coronavirus.
Recoveries have crept up over the last few weeks, slowly gaining more and more ground on the number of positive tests in the county. Currently, there are 32 active cases, as the number of positives stayed the same at 132. 3,070 negative tests have been returned.
There are 376 people who are awaiting results.
There are five people hospitalized, the same as the last few days. There have still been no Tompkins County resident deaths.
The mobile sampling center is closed until Saturday, when it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who want to pre-register for a test can go to www.cayugahealth.org.
