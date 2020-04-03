The number of positive cases for COVID-19 in Tompkins County has risen to 93, an increase from 87 yesterday. There have still been no deaths, and there are still two people hospitalized. There has not been any information released about the condition of those patients.
The number of people who have recovered from the virus stands at 51, meaning five people have been classified as "recovered" since yesterday, nearly matching the number of new cases.
It was a slightly slow day for the sampling center, as only 67 people went through the mobile sampling center today, but other than that the other numbers The total number of people tested is now at 1,620, with 93 positives, 1,363 negatives, and 164 people waiting to hear back.
