The Tompkins County Health Department has announced its daily update to the coronavirus figures throughout the county, showing two more people have tested positive while another two people have been classified as "recovered."
That brings the total number of positive cases to 132 and recoveries to 99. As a result, the number of active cases in the county still sits at 33.
Just under 3,400 people have been tested in total, and 189 are still waiting to have their test results returned.
The sampling center will be closed for the next two days due to the forecast, but will hold hours on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can pre-register for a COVID-19 test at cayugahealthsystem.org or call at (607) 319-5708. You can also call 2-1-1 to request a sanitized ride to the site.
