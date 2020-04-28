Another person has been discharged from the hospital today after suffering from coronavirus, meaning there are just five people left in Cayuga Medical Center who are suffering from the illness that has ravaged the United States over the last few months.
According to today's update from the Tompkins County Health Department, 87 people had samples taken today. Other than that, however, there were no tests returned today, leaving the numbers reported in yesterday's update as the exact same: 2,961 have tested negative, 130 have tested positive, and 97 have recovered.
Perhaps importantly, the person who was discharged from the hospital has not been added to the "recovered" number. There are now 208 people awaiting their test results back.
Those interested in getting tested can call 607-319-5708, or go online to cayugahealthsystem.org. The center is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
