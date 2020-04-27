Today's update from the Tompkins County Health Department includes three new recoveries and a stagnant positive test result number over the weekend.
Positive tests still sit at 130, while there are 2,961 negative test results. There are 121 people who have been sampled but have not yet had their test results returned. The total number of people sampled on Monday was 108.
The three recoveries bring the total number to 97, which continues to creep closer to the total number of positive cases. There are only 33 active cases in the county currently, considering the number of recoveries versus the number of positive tests.
The hospitalized numbers remain the same: six people are in the hospital, without any information on their condition. The two deaths in Tompkins County were non-Tompkins County residents.
Those who wish to get tested can go to www.cayugahealthsystem.org or pre-register by calling (607) 319-5708.
See more of our coronavirus coverage here.
